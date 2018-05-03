America's shortfall in trade with the rest of the world narrowed sharply in March on the back of a sharp jump in aircraft and agricultural commodities exports. Goods imports also fell sharply versus February, retreating by 1.6% month-on-month in real terms, whereas exports rose by 2.9%. The total US foreign trade deficit in goods and services dropped from -$57.7bn for February to -$49.0bn in March, according to the Department of Commerce. That was substantially less than the consensus forecast ...

