LafargeHolcim has contracted to implement a liquidity enhancement agreement with Exane S.A. for its listing on Euronext Paris, effective as from May 4, 2018, in order to improve the market liquidity of its stock listed in Euro.

The agreement complies with the code of conduct issued by the French Capital Markets Association (AMAFI) which was approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on March 21, 2011.

LafargeHolcim has allocated EUR 10 million to the implementation of this liquidity agreement.

LafargeHolcim is the leading global building materials and solutions company serving masons, builders, architects and engineers all over the world. Group operations produce cement, aggregates and ready-mix concrete which are used in building projects ranging from affordable housing and small, local projects to the biggest, most technically and architecturally challenging infrastructure projects. As urbanization increasingly impacts people and the planet, the Group provides innovative products and building solutions with a clear commitment to social and environmental sustainability. With leading positions in all regions, LafargeHolcim employs approximately 80,000 employees in around 80 countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets.

