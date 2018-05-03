Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest announces changes to its Board of Directors 03-May-2018 / 17:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - 03 May 2018 - Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces the new composition of its Board of Directors. The Board of Directors now comprises the following members: ? Ivan Streshinsky, Chairman ? Galina Aglyamova, Independent Non-Executive Director ? Andrey Varichev, Executive Director ? Valery Kazikaev, Independent Non-Executive Director ? Irina Lupicheva, Non-Executive Director ? Pavel Mitrofanov, Non-Executive Director ? Gleb Kostikov, Non-Executive Director ? Dmitry Tarasov, Independent Director The Board of Directors confirmed the composition of its Committees. # # # # For more information, please contact: Artem Lavrischev Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by USM Holdings. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of USM Holdings (49%), with other major beneficiaries being the companies of Vladimir Skoch (30%) and Farhad Moshiri (10%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: BOA TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 5502 EQS News ID: 682349 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 03, 2018 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)