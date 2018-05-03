Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Tinplate Packaging Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the packaging and labeling industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of tinplate packaging and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The global tinplate packaging market is witnessing a steady growth with the rise in raw material prices and deviation of buyers toward equally low cost and competent substitutes such as biodegradable plastics," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Also, North America will account for the largest share in the market, followed by Europe," added Anil.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Tinplate Packaging Market:

Growing use of die cutting techniques in tinplate packaging

In recent years, there has been considerable growth in the use of die cutting techniques in tinplate packaging. The use of die cutting techniques will enhance the products brand image as well as the aesthetic appeal, thereby influencing the sales.

Focus on rightsizing in packaging

Globally, the suppliers in the market are focusing on rightsizing in packaging to evaluate consumer preferences in terms of packaging size. This will help the suppliers promote sales by providing appropriate packaging techniques.

Focus on reducing thickness of packages

The growing concern on sustainability in packaging is compelling the suppliers to constantly reduce the thickness of packaging products. This reduction in the thickness will help the suppliers reduce production costs.

