Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Glass Bottle Packaging Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the packaging and labeling industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of glass bottle packaging and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The rise in demand from food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and perfumery industries will drive the growth of the global glass bottle packaging market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "APAC accounts for a major market share in the market, due to the growing consumption of alcoholic beverages," added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Glass Bottle Packaging Market:

Application of digital image processing technology

Rise in utilization of advanced analytical software during production of glass bottle

High adoption of lightweight glass bottle

Application of digital image processing technology

In the glass bottle packaging market, the suppliers are adopting latest technologies to monitor and control the quality of glass bottles. This further creates an opportunity for the suppliers to improve quality and reduce operational costs.

Rise in utilization of advanced analytical software during production of glass bottle

Globally, the suppliers in the glass bottle packaging are adopting and utilizing advanced analytical software to assess the strength and mechanical performance of the glass bottle. This will help the buyers save time with respect to selecting the design for the glass bottle.

High adoption of lightweight glass bottle

In recent years, the suppliers are focusing on reducing the weight of the glass bottle packages to save raw material and production costs. This helps the buyers save costs pertaining to the procurement, transit, and storage.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

