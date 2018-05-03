We are pleased to announce our quarterly conference call to discuss the results of SIG Combibloc Group Holdings S.à r.l. for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Date: Tuesday, May 8, 2018 Time: 15.00 CEST 14.00 BST 9.00 EDT

The call information will be distributed on our secure site. If you would like access to our call, please contact investor.relations@sig.biz .

SIG Combibloc Group Holdings S.à r.l.

