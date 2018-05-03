KBC Groep: KBC Group: dividend announcement

REGULATED INFORMATION
KBC GROUP
Naamloze Vennootschap (company with limited liability)
Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels
VAT BE 0403.227.515 (RPL Brussels)
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
Communication of 3 May 2018 at 18:00
The Annual General Meeting of 3 May 2018 has decided to pay a gross dividend of 3 euros per share for the financial year ending on 31 December 2017. Further to payment of an interim dividend in the sum of 1 euro per share on 17 November 2017, the gross final dividend will be 2 euros per share (1.40 euros after the deduction of 30% withholding tax).
Relevant dates are:
- ex-coupon date: 7 May 2018
- record date: 8 May 2018
- pay date: 9 May 2018
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: KBC Groep via Globenewswire