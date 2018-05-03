Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Interim statement by the board of directors on the first quarter of 2018

Third logistics site in the Netherlands: agreement signed for the purchase of the site and development of logistics project of approximately 28.000 m2 in Roosendaal.

Development potential of over 250.000 m² of logistics real estate on the Ford site in Genk with the selection of "Genk Green Logistics": contractual agreement with the Flemish government is nearing completion.

Construction works on Greenhouse BXL with 3rd RE:flex (coworking lounge) are in progress and marketing is fully under way.

Fair value of the total real estate portfolio: € 667 million as at 31 March 2018 (€ 663 million as at 31 December 2017). Increase by the redevelopment of Greenhouse BXL and the sharpening of the yields for logistics real estate in the Netherlands.

Ratio of real estate segments unchanged at 54% logistics real estate and 46% office buildings.

Stable occupancy rate of the real estate portfolio: 86% as at 31 March 2018 (86% as at 31 December 2017); 91% without the Greenhouse BXL redevelopment project.

Occupancy rate of the office portfolio: 76% as at 31 March 2018 (76% as at 31 December 2017); 84% without the Greenhouse BXL redevelopment project.

Occupancy rate of the logistics portfolio: 97% as at 31 March 2018 (98% as at 31 December 2017).

Increase of the EPRA earnings with 11% during the first quarter of 2018 (compared to the first quarter of 2017) as a result of higher rental income from 5 acquisitions in the logistics real estate portfolio in 2017.

Stable EPRA earnings per share: € 0,36 in the first quarter of 2018 (€ 0,36 in the first quarter of 2017).

Stable average interest rate for the financing: 2,5% in the first quarter of 2018 (2,5% in the first quarter of 2017).

Decrease of the debt ratio: 43,7% as at 31 March 2018 (44,6% as at 31 December 2017).