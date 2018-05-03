DEADLINE TOMORROW: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Atlas Financial") (NASDAQ: AFH) between March 13, 2017 and March 2, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/atlas-financial-holdings-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company failed to employ internal controls to ensure appropriate accounting practices; including, but not limited to, the calculation of certain loss reserves; (2) as a result, the Company's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak; (3) as a result the Company's financial statements were inaccurate and misleading; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Atlas Financial's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Atlas Financial, you have until May 4, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

