Oil and gas exploration and production firm Nostra Terra on Thursday announced the commencement of drilling for its second well at the Permian Basin in Texas. The G6 well, which is planned to test the already producing Clearfork and San Andres formations, will be drilled to 3,200 feet over a projected period of six to eight days, with full completion of the well expected to follow shortly afterwards. The Clearfork is made up of three distinct parts that produce on the lease and neighbouring ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...