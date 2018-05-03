US drugmaker Gilead Sciences turned in a disappointing set of results from the first quarter of the year and failed to raise its forecast. California-based Gilead reported a strong performance from blood cancer therapy Yescarta though this was overshadowed by a recent FDA approval for a similar treatment by rival Novartis. For the full-year, Gilead reiterated its guidance on net product sales of $20bn to $21bn on its new effective tax rate of around 21% to 23%. Sales of Gilead's flagship ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...