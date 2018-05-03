

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets moved sideways during the first half of Thursday's session, but turned definitively lower in the afternoon. The weak performance on Wall Street weighed on investor sentiment, as well as the unexpected dip in Eurozone inflation. Traders were also in a cautious mood ahead of tomorrow's U.S. jobs report.



Euro area is set to log strong growth this year, but the momentum may moderate slightly as monetary stimulus is gradually withdrawn and global trade growth eases somewhat, the European Commission said.



In the Spring forecast released Thursday, the executive arm of the European Union predicted gross domestic product growth in the currency bloc to be 2.3 percent this year, before easing to 2 percent next year.



While these are the same growth rates as projected in the Winter interim forecast, the growth drivers behind them have changed somewhat and the balance of risks has shifted meaningfully to the downside, the EU said.



Domestic upside risks have faded and downside risks to the global outlook have increased significantly in both the short and the medium term.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.75 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.69 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.80 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.88 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.50 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.54 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.61 percent.



In Frankfurt, Vonovia fell 2.86 percent, Fresenius slid 1.01 percent and Fresenius Medical Care declined 3.71 percent on positing disappointing results.



Sportswear firm Adidas dropped 6.81 percent. The company posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, though sales at loss-making fitness brand Reebok fell 3 percent.



Deutsche Bank surrendered 1.19 percent on a Wall Street Journal report that it has agreed to pay former executive Colin Fan roughly $6 million to settle his suit against the firm.



Osram rallied 2.80 percent. The lighting manufacturer is acquiring US-based Vixar Inc., which has specialist capabilities in the field of VCSEL.



Infineon Technologies dipped 0.40 percent after its Q2 profit surged to 457 million euros from 199 million euros in the same period last year.



In Paris, Thales climbed 3.85 percent. The technology company posted 4.1 growth in sales for the first quarter of 2018, with a 34 percent increase in order intake.



Veolia Environnement rallied 2.61 percent. The resource management firm reported that its first-quarter current net income - Group share climbed 25.7 percent to 193 million euros from last year's restated net income of 154 million euros.



In London, Glencore advanced 0.39 percent after saying it expects 2018 earnings from its trading division to be at the top end of its previously forecast range.



Smith & Nephew sank 7 percent after the firm cut its forecast for full-year underlying revenue growth and profit margin.



Logitech International soared 6.50 percent in Zurich. After posting better-than-expected quarterly results, the Swiss provider of personal computer and mobile accessories said it aims to increase its profitability target in the future.



Eurozone inflation eased slightly in April on slower increase in services cost, Eurostat reported Thursday. Inflation eased to 1.2 percent in April from 1.3 percent in March. The rate was expected to remain unchanged at 1.3 percent.



The UK service sector rebounded in April following the snow disruptions seen in March, but the latest upturn was one of the weakest since late 2016, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.8 in April from a 20-month low of 51.7 in March. Nonetheless, the reading was below the forecast of 53.5.



With exports climbing and imports falling, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing a significantly narrower U.S. trade deficit in the month of March.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $49.0 billion in March from a revised $57.7 billion in February.



Economists had expected the trade deficit to narrow to $50.0 billion from the $57.6 billion originally reported for the previous month.



A day ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended April 28th.



The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 211,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 209,000. Economists had jobless claims to climb to 225,000.



Labor productivity in the U.S. rose by less than expected in the first quarter, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said labor productivity climbed by 0.7 percent in the first quarter after rising by 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Economists had expected productivity to increase by 0.9 percent.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said unit labor costs surged up by 2.7 percent in the first quarter following a 2.1 percent jump in the fourth quarter. Costs had been expected to spike by 2.9 percent.



Partly reflecting a slowdown in the pace of job growth in the service sector, the Institute for Supply Management released a report on Thursday showing a bigger than expected decrease by its index of activity in the sector.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index fell to 56.8 in April from 58.8 in March. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the service sector, economists had expected the index to show a more modest decrease to 58.1.



