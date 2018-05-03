Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2017 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 30, 2018 to May 2, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 30.04.2018 73,308 51.8367 3,800,045 XPAR 30.04.2018 7,000 51.7729 362,410 CHIX 30.04.2018 4,000 51.7661 207,064 TRQX 30.04.2018 4,323 51.7659 223,784 BATE 02.05.2018 158,433 51.9986 8,238,294 XPAR 02.05.2018 15,000 51.9455 779,183 CHIX 02.05.2018 8,500 51.941 441,499 TRQX 02.05.2018 8,500 51.9525 441,596 BATE Total 279,064 51.9375 14,493,875

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503006170/en/

Contacts:

Total contacts

Media Relations:

+33 1 47 44 46 99

presse@total.com

@TotalPress

or

Investor Relations:

+44 (0)207 719 7962

ir@total.com