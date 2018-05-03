sprite-preloader
The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Longfin Corp. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 4, 2018 (LFIN)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) who purchased shares between December 13, 2017 and April 2, 2018. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) Longfin had material weaknesses in its operations and internal controls that hindered the Company's profitability; (ii) Longfin did not meet the requirements for inclusion in Russell indices; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until June 4, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/longfin-corp?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE