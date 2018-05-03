Media Release

Basel, May 03, 2018

Results of Ordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG on May 3, 2018

The Ordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG was held at VOLKSHAUS BASEL (Festsaal), Rebgasse 12-14, 4058 Basel, Switzerland, on May 3, 2018 at 14.00 hrs. The meeting was validly convened and constituted and shareholders duly registered in the share register of the Company representing 36,571,776 shares and 67.89% of the total share capital of Dufry AG were represented at the meeting.

As per the Shareholders' Resolutions regarding the Board of Directors' proposals (i) to approve the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Annual Financial Statements for 2017 and (ii) to approve on a non-binding consultative basis the Remuneration Report for 2017, the Board of Directors' proposals have been accepted by 99.85% and 91.68%, respectively, of the votes represented.

As per the Shareholders' Resolution regarding the Board of Directors' proposal to carry forward the available earnings of CHF 90,499,000 as retained earnings and to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2017 from reserves from capital contribution of CHF 3.75 per registered share, the Board of Directors' proposal has been accepted by 99.98% of the votes represented. The dividend is expected to be paid on May 17, 2018. The last trading day with entitlement to receive a dividend will be May 14, 2018. The shares will trade ex-dividend as of May 15, 2018.

As per the Shareholders' Resolution regarding the Board of Directors' proposal to grant discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the persons entrusted with management for their activities in the financial year 2017, the Board of Directors' proposal has been accepted by 97.21% of the votes represented.

As per the Shareholders' Resolutions regarding the Board of Directors' proposals to re-elect (i) Mr. Juan Carlos Torres Carretero as member and Chairman of the Board of Directors; (ii) Mr. Andrés Holzer Neumann, (iii) Mr. Jorge Born, (iv) Ms. Claire Chiang, (v) Mr. Julián Díaz González, (vi) Mr. George Koutsolioutsos and (vii) Ms. Heekyung (Jo) Min and to elect (viii) Ms. Lynda Tyler-Cagni and (ix) Mr. Steven Tadler as members of the Board of Directors, all until the completion of the next Ordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors' proposals have been accepted by 93.96%, 97.16%, 98.99%, 99.94%, 94.09%, 98.03%, 99.58%, 99.80% and 99.55%, respectively, of the votes represented.

As per the Shareholders' Resolutions regarding the Board of Directors' proposals to re-elect (i) Mr. Jorge Born and to elect (ii) Ms. Claire Chiang and (iii) Ms. Lynda Tyler-Cagni as members of the Remuneration Committee, all until the completion of the next Ordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors' proposals have been accepted by 94.78%, 97.51% and 97.85%, respectively, of the votes represented.

As per the Shareholders' Resolution regarding the Board of Directors' proposal to re-elect Ernst & Young Ltd as the Auditors for the financial year 2018, the Board of Directors' proposal has been accepted by 99.85% of the votes represented. As per the Shareholders' Resolution regarding the Board of Directors' proposal to elect Altenburger Ltd legal + tax as the Independent Voting Rights Representative until the completion of the next Ordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors' proposal has been accepted by 99.96% of the votes represented.

As per the Shareholders' Resolutions regarding the Board of Directors' proposals to approve a maximum aggregate amount of compensation (i) of the Board of Directors for the term of office from the 2018 Ordinary General Meeting to the 2019 Ordinary General Meeting of CHF 8.7 million and (ii) of the Global Executive Committee for the financial year 2019 of CHF 37.1 million, the Board of Directors' proposals have been accepted by 86.02% and 80.24%, respectively, of the votes represented.

For further information please contact:

Renzo Radice Rafael Duarte Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Global Investor Relations Phone: +41 61 266 44 19 Phone: +41 61 266 45 77 renzo.radice@dufry.com rafael.duarte@dufry.com Sara Lizi Karen Sharpes Investor Relations Americas & Communications Div. 4 Global Media & Events Phone: +55 21 2157 9901 Phone: +44 0 208 624 4326 sara.lizi@br.dufry.com karen.sharpes@dufry.com

Dufry Group - A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN; B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão: DAGB33) is a leading global travel retailer operating over 2,200 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas.

Dufry employs over 32,000 people. The Company, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, operates in 64 countries in all five continents.

Social Responsibility

Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children's Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.