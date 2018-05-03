SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Industrial Fasteners Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the components and spares industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of industrial fasteners and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005163/en/

Industrial Fasteners Procurement Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The increase in manufacturing activities in the aerospace and automotive industries is expected to drive the growth of the industrial fasteners market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, APAC is expected to witness a promising growth due to an increase in demand for maintenance and repair activities," added A Kowshik.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Industrial Fasteners Market:

Rising use of micro-fasteners with miniaturization

Increasing focus on use of plastic fasteners in automobile industry

Growing preference for industry-specific fasteners

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Rising use of micro-fasteners with miniaturization

With the rising miniaturization of electronic devices, the manufacturers are looking for smaller fasteners for assembling these devices. Micro-fasteners help in decreasing the quantity of the raw materials used, thereby reducing the input costs.

Increasing focus on use of plastic fasteners in automobile industry

In recent years, plastic fasteners are widely used in automotive applications, owing to their attributes such as lightweight and low cost. Major suppliers in the market are establishing long-term contracts with the buyers to manufacture products based on the end-user applications.

Growing preference for industry-specific fasteners

In the industrial fasteners market, the preference for industry-specific fasteners is growing where the suppliers are developing wrenchable nuts and alloy fasteners with increased strength to meet the growing demand. This helps the manufacturers enhance their production processes.

Request a sample to gain detailed insights into the current market trends.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now.

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Related Reports:

Global Bearings Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Rubber Gaskets and Seals Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Automotive Safety Systems Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005163/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com