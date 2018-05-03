

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session in the red, along with the rest of Europe. After a weak start, the market quickly recovered and climbed during the first few hours of trade. However, the market pared its gains around midday and slipped further in the afternoon following the weak open on Wall Street.



Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of tomorrow's widely followed U.S. jobs report. Investors are also keeping a close eye on trade talks between the U.S. and China.



The Swiss Market Index decreased 0.61 percent Thursday and finished at 8,842.29. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.6 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.52 percent.



Index heavyweight Roche was one of the few bright spots of the session, rising 0.6 percent. Novartis fell 0.5 percent and Nestle lost 0.8 percent.



Geberit climbed 2.6 percent after its first quarter report met expectations.



Richemont dropped 1.1 percent after chief technology officer Jean-Jacques Van Oosten resigned. Rival Swatch forfeited 1.6 percent.



Credit Suisse weakened by 1.8 percent, UBS surrendered 1.5 percent and Julius Baer lost 0.5 percent.



In the broad market, Logitech International surged 6.5 percent. After posting better-than-expected quarterly results, the Swiss provider of personal computer and mobile accessories said it aims to increase its profitability target in the future.



