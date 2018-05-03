SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Feed Binders Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of feed binders and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The increasing demand for binders from buyers in the pet food, food formulating, and compound feed manufacturing industries will fuel the adoption of the feed binders market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, the market is expected to witness a promising growth in the APAC region due to high per-capita meat consumption," added A Kowshik.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Feed Binders Market:

Increase in R&D spend by suppliers

Use of medicated feed binders

Adoption of vertical integration and M&A strategies

Increase in R&D spend by suppliers

In the feed binders market, major suppliers have increased their focus on R&D to develop enhanced feed binders. This will provide an opportunity for the buyers to procure enhanced feed binders with improved physical and chemical properties.

Use of medicated feed binders

Globally, the suppliers are incorporating medications such as zilpaterol, organic acids, and probiotics in animal feed binders. This will help the buyers efficiently improve the nutritional value and quality of animal feed.

Adoption of vertical integration and M&A strategies

In recent years, the buyers in the feed binders market are increasingly implementing backward integration strategies. This vertical integration helps buyers to procure a steady supply of raw materials from a single source.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

