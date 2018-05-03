London stock finished Thursday where they started the week as some disappointing trading updates and a bumper crop of companies going ex-dividend took points off the main indices, while sterling could not hold onto its earlier gains from a rather weak recovery in the key services sector. The FTSE 100 closed down 40.5 points or 0.54% at 7,502.69, roughly where it started the week, as the pound was roughly flat against the dollar after rising and falling earlier and steadily losing more territory ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...