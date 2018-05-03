Anglo African Oil & Gas saw its shares dip on Thursday after confirming that it requires further funding to cover the costs of planned works on its wells in the Republic of Congo. The AIM-traded oil and gas developer said that further funding would "remove any uncertainty" surrounding the scheduled drilling of the TLP-103 well, as it would keep the drilling campaign in the sole control of the company. The cost of drilling and testing at the site without the use of contractors stands at $7m plus ...

