Stocks on the Continent finished near their session lows as investors digested a much weaker-than-expected reading on euro area inflation, amid falling expectations for central bank tightening around the world, possibly even in the US. There were also some jitters in the market ahead of the first face-to-face talks between top US and Chinese trade and finance officials. Against that backdrop, by the closing bell the benchmark Stoxx 600 was off by 0.73% or 2.82 points at 384.62, alongside a ...

