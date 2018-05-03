The "Contract Law Update 2018" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Contract Law 2018 this is an ideal seminar for those wishing to increase their understanding of the fundamentals of contract law, and understand and improve the contracts they negotiate and manage
Business contracts provide key protection for businesses and institutions. This course ensures delegates learn all the main issues relevant to contracts, their formation, operation and termination. Delegates will learn the contract law jargon and improve their ability to negotiate clauses effectively with their contracting parties. Whether supplying or buying goods, services or intellectual property, those involved with contracts will gain the necessary knowledge of the law needed in this field.
Why you should attend
- Understand the contracts you manage
- Decrease reliance on external lawyers
- Reduce your risk
- Avoid expensive legal proceedings
- Tighten up your contract clauses
- Learn about the latest case law and best practice on contracts and contract management
- Learn how to amend your contracts to address issues arising from Brexit
Who Should Attend:
- Procurement managers
- Purchasing managers
- In-house lawyers
- Company secretaries
- Paralegals
- Trainee solicitors
- Contract managers
- Business development managers
- Others whose work regularly brings them into contact with contracts
