The "Contract Law Update 2018" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Contract Law 2018 this is an ideal seminar for those wishing to increase their understanding of the fundamentals of contract law, and understand and improve the contracts they negotiate and manage

Business contracts provide key protection for businesses and institutions. This course ensures delegates learn all the main issues relevant to contracts, their formation, operation and termination. Delegates will learn the contract law jargon and improve their ability to negotiate clauses effectively with their contracting parties. Whether supplying or buying goods, services or intellectual property, those involved with contracts will gain the necessary knowledge of the law needed in this field.

Why you should attend

Understand the contracts you manage

Decrease reliance on external lawyers

Reduce your risk

Avoid expensive legal proceedings

Tighten up your contract clauses

Learn about the latest case law and best practice on contracts and contract management

Learn how to amend your contracts to address issues arising from Brexit

Who Should Attend:

Procurement managers

Purchasing managers

In-house lawyers

Company secretaries

Paralegals

Trainee solicitors

Contract managers

Business development managers

Others whose work regularly brings them into contact with contracts

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7s497w/one_day_seminar?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503006325/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Commercial Law