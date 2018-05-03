

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Thursday as traders weighed mixed U.S. economic data ahead of tomorrow's monthly jobs report.



As the Dow Jones Industrial Average erased a 400-point skid to turn positive, June gold settled up $7.10, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,312.70/oz. Gold broke a four-day losing streak.



A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed a bigger than expected increase in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in the month of March.



The report said factory orders surged up by 1.6 percent in March, matching the upwardly revised jump seen in February.



The Institute for Supply Management released a report on Thursday showing a bigger than expected decrease by its index of activity in the sector.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index fell to 56.8 in April from 58.8 in March. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the service sector, economists had expected the index to show a more modest decrease to 58.1.



Yesterday, the Federal Reserve maintained its benchmark interest rate but signaled further tightening will occur before year's end.



