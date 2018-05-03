The "Regulatory Affairs for Support Staff" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An overview of pharmaceutical regulatory affairs for support staff

This two day course provides an introduction to Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs and the basics of drug development and has been designed specifically for those working in a support staff role.

You will gain an overview of EU regulatory procedures required to register products in Europe and the regulatory activities that need to be complied with to keep products on the market. Pharmacovigilance and safety reporting will be covered as well as license variations and the commercial aspects of Pharmaceutical products. The course will provide a thorough grounding in the subject of Regulatory Affairs and enable you to perform in your role more effectively.

This course is specifically designed for anyone working in Regulatory Affairs, including personal assistants, secretaries, administrators and any member of support staff wishing to gain a greater understanding of Regulatory Affairs in the Pharmaceutical Industry. It is also suitable for those who interface with the Regulatory Affairs function and who provide support to the Regulatory procedures and activities.

Key Topics to be covered:

Understand the Background of EU Law Regulations, Directives and guidelines

Discover where you can find information on regulatory affairs, approvals, withdrawals etc

Assess the impact of the EU Clinical Trials Regulation

Gain an Understanding of the Common Technical Document

Discuss how to apply for a marketing authorisation in the EU the Centralised, Decentralised and Mutual Recognition Procedures

Clarify Post Authorisation Obligations Pharmacoviglance, variations and renewals

