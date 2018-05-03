Volume growth across industries continues to exceed available capacity

New bi-weekly transpacific air freighter meets demand for additional, secure capacity for US customers on transpacific trade lane

DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, is deploying a second dedicated Boeing 747-400 Freighter to connect the US, Europe and Asia. The division is responding to strong growth in demand for air freight, chiefly for outbound services out of Asia and on the conventional transpacific route, fueled by almost all industries. This second flight is in addition to the first around-the-world air cargo service that was established in September 2017. The first flight was a crucial step in responding to the increasing exports of the Norwegian seafood industry and generating significant, reliable and efficient capacities for customers along that route from Brussels to Oslo, Seoul, Shanghai, Cincinnati and back to Brussels. Both flights underscore the creative and customer centric approach of the Global Forwarding division in meeting customer expectations and needs.

"Demand is currently exceeding supply mainly due to the world's largest economies performing strongly. Volumes are high on major trade lanes, but capacities are low a trend that will continue. To increase our operational efficiency and to offer our customers the best-possible solutions, we decided to create further capacities and accessibility to our global logistics network," said David Goldberg, CEO DHL Global Forwarding, US.

With a capacity of up to 100 tons per flight, the aircraft provides significant and reliable freight space on the transpacific route from Shanghai Pudong Airport to Cincinnati, US, from where it returns to Incheon, South Korea. Afterwards it will connect Korea to Wuxi, China, continuing to Frankfurt-Hahn in Germany and then going back to Shanghai-Pudong Airport. With the re-routing of the first service to Wuxi Airport as well, DHL Global Forwarding will offer twice weekly departures from Wuxi, China, to Frankfurt-Hahn Germany.

The increasing demand for air freight capacities on Asian routes is fueled by all major industries, specifically electronics, electric motors, electrical and mechanical appliances as well as medical equipment. Due to the strong performance of global trade, volumes are also increasing from the US and Europe into Asia.

The positive development of world trade and its continuation is also clearly shown by the DHL Global Trade Barometer. The index recently increased to 66 points in March from 64 points in January when the newly created barometer was initially published. With an index value clearly above 50, the DHL Global Trade Barometer signals solid further growth for global trade for the next three months.

"The gap between the high demand for cargo space driven by well-performing world trade on the one hand, and a difficult capacity situation on the other side, has supported our decision to further deploy self-controlled capacity to the market in the form of this second around the world flight," said Goldberg. "As the international leading logistics provider we are committed to always support our customers with effective and efficient logistics solutions."

The cargo aircraft has been leased from Atlas Air through an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance agreement (ACMI).

