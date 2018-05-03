

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former FBI Director James Comey has come to the defense of agents at the bureau after former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani compared them to 'stormtroopers.'



In a post on Twitter on Thursday, Comey suggested the country would be better off its leaders were more like FBI agents.



'I know the New York FBI. There are no 'stormtroopers' there; just a group of people devoted to the rule of law and the truth,' Comey said.



He added, 'Our country would be better off if our leaders tried to be like them, rather than comparing them to Nazis.'



The tweet from Comey comes after Giuliani suggested in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity that FBI agents who raided the offices and home of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen behaved like 'stormtroopers.'



Giuliani described the raids as 'big stormtroopers coming in and breaking down his apartment and breaking down his office.'



The term 'stormtrooper' originally referred to German specialist soldiers in World War I but has also been applied to members of the paramilitary wing of the Nazi Party.



During the interview with Hannity, Giuliani also offered a new explanation for why Trump decided to fire Comey as FBI Director last year.



'He fired Comey because Comey would not, among other things, say that he wasn't a target of the investigation,' Giuliani said. 'He's entitled to that. Hillary Clinton got that and he couldn't get that.'



Comey privately told Trump he was not under investigation but did not initially reveal the information publicly despite pressure from the president.



The White House initially attributed Comey's firing to a recommendation by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, although comments from Trump later suggested the move was due to the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.



However, in a post on Twitter last month, Trump claimed Comey was not fired because of the 'phony Russia investigation.'



