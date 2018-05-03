The "Drafting International R&D Collaboration and Joint Venture Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This programme highlights the different perspectives of academic parties, commercial parties and institutional funding bodies and explain some of the legal issues affecting R&D agreements.

When you are embarking on a project, which is in partnership with another organisation, be they academia or industry, both parties are looking for a successful outcome, and both have their roles and responsibilities in achieving this. Before work gets underway both parties need to agree on the thorny topic of IP ownership, other common provisions and the type of collaboration structure, which suits both.

The allocation of risk and ancillary agreements such as confidentiality, material transfer agreements and heads of terms also have to be wrestled with. This intensive one-day course will explain what you need to know and do to get the commercial results from your R&D and joint venture agreements.

WHY SHOULD YOU ATTEND?

Understand the full extent of the project and each party's role and responsibility

Appreciate the substantial impact that intellectual property rights have upon your agreement

Explore the benefits of each of the key collaboration structures and which one is the best fit for your commercial objectives

Gain a firm understanding of the most important common provisions, which you should recognise and deal with correctly

Have the opportunity to question our expert on areas of particular concern

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

In-house lawyers

Contract managers

Technology transfers managers

Patent attorneys

Private practice legal advisors

Others who are involved in the negotiation, drafting and management of R&D agreements

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4gj7gz/one_day?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503006382/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: International Trade, Intellectual Property