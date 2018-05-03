The "Drafting International R&D Collaboration and Joint Venture Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This programme highlights the different perspectives of academic parties, commercial parties and institutional funding bodies and explain some of the legal issues affecting R&D agreements.
When you are embarking on a project, which is in partnership with another organisation, be they academia or industry, both parties are looking for a successful outcome, and both have their roles and responsibilities in achieving this. Before work gets underway both parties need to agree on the thorny topic of IP ownership, other common provisions and the type of collaboration structure, which suits both.
The allocation of risk and ancillary agreements such as confidentiality, material transfer agreements and heads of terms also have to be wrestled with. This intensive one-day course will explain what you need to know and do to get the commercial results from your R&D and joint venture agreements.
WHY SHOULD YOU ATTEND?
- Understand the full extent of the project and each party's role and responsibility
- Appreciate the substantial impact that intellectual property rights have upon your agreement
- Explore the benefits of each of the key collaboration structures and which one is the best fit for your commercial objectives
- Gain a firm understanding of the most important common provisions, which you should recognise and deal with correctly
- Have the opportunity to question our expert on areas of particular concern
WHO SHOULD ATTEND?
- In-house lawyers
- Contract managers
- Technology transfers managers
- Patent attorneys
- Private practice legal advisors
- Others who are involved in the negotiation, drafting and management of R&D agreements
