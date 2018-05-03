

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Toronto Real Estate Board Thursday announced that Greater Toronto Area Realtors reported 7,792 sales in April 2018, down by 32.1 percent from a year ago. Meanwhile, the average selling price was $804,584, down by 12.4 percent from last year.



The year-over-year change in the overall average selling price has been impacted by both changes in market conditions as well as changes in the type and price point of homes being purchased.



'While average selling prices have not climbed back to last year's record peak, April's price level represents a substantial gain over the past decade. Recent polling conducted for TREB by Ipsos tells us that the great majority of buyers are purchasing a home within which to live,' said Toronto Real Estate Board President Tim Syrianos.



'The comparison of this year's sales and price figures to last year's record peak masks the fact that market conditions should support moderate increases in home prices as we move through the second half of the year, particularly for condominium apartments and higher density low-rise home types,' said Jason Mercer, TREB's Director of Market Analysis.



