INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. and Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Myriad Genetics, Inc. ('Myriad' or 'the Company') (NASDAQ: MYGN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 13, 2014 and March 12, 2018, inclusive (the 'Class Period'), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 19, 2018.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Myriad submitted improper or false payment claims to Medicare and Medicaid for the company's cancer testing. Myriad's cancer testing revenues were in some portion a result of these improper payment claims and lacked sustainability. These actions increased the likelihood of the company being the subject of a government regulation and potentially suffering fines and other penalties. The lawsuit states that Myriad's public statements were false and misleading based on the facts of the case. When the market learned the true details about the company, investors suffered damages according to the lawsuit.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

