

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - North Carolina-based JBS USA Inc. has recalled about 35,464 pounds of raw ground beef products that may contain plastic.



The raw ground beef items were produced on March 22, 2018 and some were sold in Kroger stores.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 34176' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution centers in Virginia and Indiana for further distribution to retail locations.



The problem was discovered after the firm received a complaint from a consumer who found blue, hard plastic pieces in one of the products.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.



