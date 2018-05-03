

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rose Thursday amid concerns over a potential withdrawl of the U.S. from Iran's nuclear deal.



With sanctions looming, Iran is pumping oil at a breakneck pace, according to reports.



Still, total supplies from OPEC have dwindled due to problems in Venezuela and a supply quota deal with Russia.



June WTI oil gained 50 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $68.43/bbl.



In economic news, a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed a bigger than expected increase in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in the month of March.



The report said factory orders surged up by 1.6 percent in March, matching the upwardly revised jump seen in February.



The Institute for Supply Management released a report on Thursday showing a bigger than expected decrease by its index of activity in the sector.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index fell to 56.8 in April from 58.8 in March. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the service sector, economists had expected the index to show a more modest decrease to 58.1.



