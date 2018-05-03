Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2018 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. ("Esperion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ESPR). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/espr.

The investigation concerns whether Esperionandcertain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 2, 2018, Esperion announced results from its second pivotal Phase 3 study for its cholesterol-lowering medication. Esperion reported that while the trial met the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability and the key efficacy endpoint, there were 13 deaths in the treatment group compared to only two in the control group. On this news, Esperion's share price fell sharply during intraday trading on May 2, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Esperionshares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/espr. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

