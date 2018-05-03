Technavio's latest market research report on the global wireless headphones market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503006500/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global wireless headphones market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global wireless headphones market CAGR is estimated to be around 7% during the forecast period. However, the market's growth momentum is expected to decelerate, due to a decrease in the year-over-year growth.

The increasing penetration of smart devices is a major factor driving the market's growth. The growing penetration of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, streaming media players, and other multimedia devices is anticipated to drive the demand for supporting accessories such as wireless headphones. The Bluetooth headphones are widely preferred wearable connected devices, which work in sync with smartphones.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the technological advances and miniaturization as one of the key emerging trends in the global wireless headphones market:

Technological advances and miniaturization

The wireless headphones market is emerging and witnessing several technological advances that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. The market has witnessed several developments in terms of product aesthetics, size, and features. The increasing focus on product miniaturization and customer-tailored product offerings is expected to propel the demand for wireless headphones. Some of the advances that are expected to gain traction during the forecast period include spatial sound, bone conduction, and noise-cancellation. The spatial sound technology is likely to be incorporated in headphones over the coming years. This technology professionally monitors the audio content including surround and elevation audio cues.

"Bone conduction is the conduction of sound in the inner ear through bones in the skull. Several headphones have incorporated this technology. The noise-cancellation technology continuously measures, compares, and responds to external noise and then stops it with the reverse signaling," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research onconsumer electronics

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global wireless headphones market segmentation

This market research report segments the global wireless headphones market by type (in-ear headphones, on-ear headphones, and over-ear headphones) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The in-ear headphones segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 57% of the market. This segment of the market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global wireless headphones market in 2017, accounting for a market share of close to 47%. The market share of this region will decrease by nearly 3% by 2022. However, the Americas will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503006500/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com