Serinus Energy Inc.: Completion of Continuance into Jersey, Channel Islands

JERSEY, Channel Islands, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy Inc. ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (TSX:SEN)(WARSAW:SEN), is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the continuance of the Company into Jersey, Channel Islands (the "Continuance"). In connection with the Continuance, the Company has changed its name to 'Serinus Energy Plc' and adopted new charter documents, the specifics of which are set forth in the Company's management information circular dated February 5, 2018 and available on www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/).

Shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") need not take any action in connection with the Continuance. The Company has today applied for a new ISIN/CUSIP number to be assigned to the shares of the continued Company. Upon receipt and eligibility of the new ISIN/CUSIP number, Shareholders who hold shares through the Canadian Depositary for Securities in book-entry form will have the name change and ISIN/CUSIP automatically updated on the systems of Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare"). Shareholders who hold their shares in certificated form or as direct registration statements ("Physical Holders") will be deemed to hold shares reflecting the name change and new ISIN/CUSIP. Physical Holders may obtain new certificates reflecting the name change and change in the ISIN/CUSIP number by either: (a) mailing their old certificates to Computershare at Computershare, 530 - 8th Avenue SW, Suite 600, Calgary, Alberta T2P 3S8, c/o Christopher Parsons; or (b) waiting until Serinus' Canadian branch register closes, expected to occur in late June 2018, at which point new certificates will be mailed to them.

For further information, please refer the section "Effect of the Transactions on Shareholders" in the Company's management information circular dated February 5, 2018 available on www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/) and to Serinus' website (www.serinusenergy.com (http://www.serinusenergy.com/)).

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website (www.serinusenergy.com (http://www.serinusenergy.com/)) or contact the following:

Serinus Energy Inc.

Calvin Brackman

Vice President, External Relations & Strategy

Tel.: +1-403-264-8877

cbrackman@serinusenergy.com (mailto:cbrackman@serinusenergy.com) Serinus Energy Inc.

Jeffrey Auld

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: +1-403-264-8877

jauld@serinusenergy.com (mailto:jauld@serinusenergy.com)

Translation : This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.

