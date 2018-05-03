Solis Mammography: Fibromyalgia Sufferers May Require Pain Management During Mammography

National Fibromyalgia Day Is May 12

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2018 / According to the American Cancer Society, about 268,670 new cases of invasive breast cancer are likely to be diagnosed in 2018. Mammography remains the best screening tool available for detecting breast cancer early. Early detection provides women with the greatest opportunity for long-term survival and quality of life through the least invasive treatment when caught at the earliest possible stage.

In most cases, a mammogram shouldn't hurt. Breast compression can be a little uncomfortable, but it's necessary to get the best image of the breast tissue. Breast imaging technologists, also known as mammographers, like those at Solis Mammography, the nation's largest independent provider of breast screening and diagnostic services, are trained to be gentle and to get the clearest possible picture.

The entire mammography procedure takes only 5-10 minutes, with each breast getting compressed twice to get a great image. Many women say that this is a small price to pay for breast health peace of mind. In fact, 89 percent of Solis Mammography patients report that they experienced "little to no discomfort" during their mammogram, 2-D or 3-D.

However, for the estimated 5 million Americans suffering from fibromyalgia or chronic pain. mammography can be more uncomfortable. This is a cause for concern, but not an excuse to skip an annual exam that has the potential to catch breast cancer at its earliest stages.

According to the National Fibromyalgia Association, fibromyalgia is a complex chronic pain disorder that affects an estimated 5 million Americans, most often striking women of all ethnic backgrounds. For those with severe symptoms, fibromyalgia can be extremely debilitating and interfere with basic daily activities.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of National Fibromyalgia Awareness Day May 12, Dr. Alex Sardina, national medical director for Solis Mammography, offers a few pain management tactics to aid those with fibromyalgia or chronic pain in having a less stressful mammography experience.

"The most important thing a woman can do for pain management during a mammogram is to communicate with her mammography technologist," said Sardina. "A well-educated, trained technologist will work with a patient to obtain a high-quality image while limiting her discomfort or pain, so just talk to them about your condition before the procedure."

Here are Sardina's top 10 suggestions to create a stress-free mammography experience for women battling fibromyalgia or other chronic pain disorders:

Identify a mammography center that specializes in breast health with highly trained technologists with years of experience who know how to properly position a woman in the mammography device and understand exactly how much compression is needed. Ask the mammography technologist to communicate her processes so patients can be prepared. Communicate with the mammogram technologist that additional time or more frequent breaks in between screenings might be needed. While most mammograms are performed while the woman is standing, they can be done from a sitting position; some women find this position more comfortable. Patients can request a gradual compression of the breast instead of sudden compression. Though a woman's menstrual cycle has no impact on the screening, some women find that it helps to schedule their mammogram one week after their menstrual cycle has ended as breasts seem to be less tender. Since stress is a catalyst for fibromyalgia triggers, and for some women mammography causes anxiety and additional stress, there are many stress minimizing tricks women can do including deep breathing, meditation, and other cognitive-behavioral tricks. Sometimes the screening rooms are cold and since cold can trigger a fibromyalgia flair-up, patients may consider bringing their own terrycloth robe to wear. If the mammographer's hands are cold, ask her to wear gloves or use hand warmers. Find a mammography center that is warm and calming, or nonclinical, and provides you with peace of mind - like those at Solis Mammography. And finally, bring a friend - or better yet, have the friend get her mammogram too. It is almost always more comforting and can often offer a meaningful distraction.

Let's face it: no one wants to get their annual mammogram. What they want is peace of mind - either by knowing they are all-clear for another year or by finding any concerns at the earliest possible stage to offer the best treatment options possible.

