

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $117 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $77 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $1.47 billion from $1.28 billion last year.



Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $1.10 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q1): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.34 to $1.39 Full year EPS guidance: $6.70 to $6.85



