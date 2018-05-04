

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Friday see April results for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, the services PMI had a score of 52.3, while the composite came in at 51.8.



Malaysia will release March numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In February, imports were worth 61.3 billion ringgit and exports were at 70.3 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 9.0 billion ringgit.



South Korea will provide March figures for current account in February, the current account surplus was $2.68 billion.



Hong Kong and Singapore will see April results for their respective private sector PMIs from Nikkei; in March, their scores were 50.6 and 53.7, respectively.



