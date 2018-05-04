

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) announced that it recently found a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log and as a result asked its users to consider changing their password on all services where they have used this password, as a precaution.



Twitter specified that it has fixed the bug and have no indication of a breach or misuse by anyone.



According to the company's recent filing, average monthly active users were 336 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, versus 330 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017.



