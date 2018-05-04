

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - An indictment was unsealed earlier today by the U.S. regulators charging Martin Winterkorn, the former chairman of the management board of Volkswagen AG (VKW.L), with conspiracy and wire fraud in connection with the company's long-running scheme to cheat U.S. diesel vehicle emissions requirements.



The superseding indictment was issued by a federal grand jury sitting in the Eastern District of Michigan and charges Winterkorn with four counts of violating federal law.



In March 2017, Volkswagen pleaded guilty to criminal charges that it deceived U.S. regulatory agencies and paid a criminal penalty of $2.8 billion.



Winterkorn is the ninth individual against whom U.S. criminal authorities have announced charges in connection with this matter.



