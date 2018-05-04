

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had surrendered more than 50 points or 1.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,100-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to lower on renewed concerns of a trade war between the United States and China. The European markets were down, and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the oil and insurance companies were tempered by weakness from the financial sector.



For the day, the index advanced 19.68 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 3,100.86 after trading between 3,056.16 and 3,105.66. The Shenzhen Composite Index perked 17.99 points or 1.01 percent to end at 1,792.89.



Among the actives, Bank of China collected 0.26 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.50 percent, China Construction Bank dipped 0.27 percent, Bank of Communications lost 0.65 percent, Agricultural Bank of China fell 0.52 percent, China Life climbed 1.31 percent, Ping An Insurance added 0.16 percent, PetroChina jumped 1.18 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) spiked 1.89 percent, China Vanke skidded 1.26 percent and Gemdale picked up 0.36 percent.



The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday but staged a recovery to finish mixed and nearly flat.



The Dow added 5.17 points or 0.02 percent to 23,930.15, but the NASDAQ shed 12.75 points or 0.18 percent to 7,088.15 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.94 points or 0.23 percent at 2,629.73.



The recovery on Wall Street came as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels after uncertainty regarding highly anticipated trade talks between the U.S. and China fueled the early sell-off.



In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a narrower U.S. overall trade deficit in March. Although the trade deficit with China widened. Also, the Institute for Supply Management saw a bigger than expected slowdown in the service sector in April.



Crude oil futures rose Thursday amid concerns over a potential withdrawal of the U.S. from Iran's nuclear deal. June WTI oil gained 50 cents or 0.7 percent to settle at $68.43/bbl.



Closer to home, China will see April results for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin later today. In March, the services PMI had a score of 52.3, while the composite came in at 51.8.



