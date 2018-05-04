

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The management board of Vonovia SE (DAIMF), with the approval of the finance committee of the supervisory board, resolved on a capital increase against cash contributions through partial utilization of the authorized capital. The share capital of Vonovia will be increased by issuing new no par value ordinary registered shares against cash contributions under the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights, targeting gross proceeds of up to 1.00 billion euros. The new shares will carry full dividend rights as from 1 January 2018.



The dividend of 1.32 euros per share for the financial year 2017 to be resolved on by the annual general meeting on 9 May 2018 will only be granted to the 485,100,826 existing shares.



The new shares will be offered for purchase exclusively to institutional investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process. The management board, with the approval of the finance committee of the supervisory board, will determine and announce the final number of shares to be issued, the placement price and the final gross proceeds following the conclusion of the accelerated bookbuilding process, with the announcement of the results expected later today.



It is expected that the new shares will be admitted to trading without a prospectus on 8 May 2018 and will be included in the existing quotation in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange on 10 May 2018.



Vonovia noted that the net proceeds from the capital increase shall be used, inter alia, in connection with the takeover offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park AB announced this morning.



Vonovia said it will commit to a lock-up period of 90 days,subject to certain exemptions, including the potential issuance of new shares in connection with the scrip dividend announced for the financial year 2017.



