sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,81 Euro		-1,09
-2,60 %
WKN: A1ML7J ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1 Ticker-Symbol: VNA 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
VONOVIA SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VONOVIA SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,70
40,00
03.05.
39,45
39,55
03.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VONOVIA SE
VONOVIA SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VONOVIA SE40,81-2,60 %