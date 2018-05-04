

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK), a German network-independent telecommunications provider, reported that its EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 increased to 106.5 million euros from 100.9 million euros last year.



Without the effects of the change-over to IFRS 15, there would have been a slight increase of 35.7 million euros in revenue to 873.7 million euros compared to 838.0 million euros last year. The decline in actual reported revenue of 689.6 million euros is exclusively a consequence of the application of the accounting standard IFRS 15.



Due to the application of the new accounting standard IFRS 15 (which is mandatory since 1 January 2018), the first quarter of 2018 has for the first time seen a difference between the actual reported revenue and the revenue which would have resulted prior to IFRS 15.



For the financial year 2018, freenet AG aims to achieve stable consolidated revenue before IFRS 15. However, as a result of the accounting standard IFRS 15 which has been applicable for the first time since 1 January 2018, reported revenue will be much lower. In addition, the company expects to achieve EBITDA exclusive Sunrise of between 410 million euros and 430 million euros as well as free cash flow exclusive Sunrise of between 290 million euros and 310 million euros.



Postpaid ARPU and Customer Ownership are forecast to remain stable in 2018, whereby the particularly valuable postpaid customer numbers should continue to increase. In the TV business, the Group intends to expand its product offering, and expects to achieve more than 1.2 million freenet TV subscribers as well as more than 250,000 waipu.tv subscribers and a significant increase in the number of registered waipu.tv customers.



