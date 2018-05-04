

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French conglomerate Lagardere (LGDDF.PK) said that its shareholders approved all the resolutions presented by the Managing Partners. But, the two draft resolutions submitted by Amber Capital are rejected with more than 82% negative vote.



All the resolutions presented by the Managing Partners were approved including those relating to :the approval of the financial statements and the distribution of the dividend set at 1.30 euros per share, which has an ex-dividend date on 7 May 2018 and will be paid as of 9 May 2018 ;the favourable advisory opinions on the components of remuneration payable or granted to the Managing Partners and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, in respect of 2017 ;the re-appointment as members of the Supervisory Board of Xavier de Sarrau, Yves Guillemot and Patrick Valroff; the reduction of the maximum number of Supervisory Board members provided by the Articles of Association to thirteen.



The shareholders rejected the two draft resolutions submitted by Amber Capital, relating to the appointment of Helen Lee Bouygues and Arnaud Marion as members of the Supervisory Board.



After the General Meeting, the Supervisory Board decided to renew Xavier de Sarrau as President of the Board.



