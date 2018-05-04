

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co. (GE) warned it might put its dormant subprime mortgage business, long-plagued by legal trouble, into bankruptcy protection.



A bankruptcy filing could be a way for the lender, WMC Mortgage, to deal with potential courtroom losses and other future liabilities, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



GE recently set aside a $1.5 billion reserve related to a Justice Department investigation into the WMC Mortgage business, which stopped nearly all new loan originations in 2007.



