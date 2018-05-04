Project Description: 1550 Lincoln Blvd - Santa Monica - Scott Walter - WS Communities

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2018 / The project consists of a 5-story building with a maximum height of 60 feet, consisting of 13,800 SF of ground floor commercial space, 100 residential units with 88,700 square feet of residential area, and a floor area ratio of 2.73. The three-level subterranean parking garage consists of 232 parking spaces, and the ground floor commercial space would include pedestrian-oriented, neighborhood-serving commercial retail and restaurant uses.

Project Design + Site Planning The proposed building design is modern/contemporary. The ground floor consists of commercial space and is setback from the property line creating widened pedestrian zones on Lincoln Boulevard and Colorado Avenue and opportunities for outdoor dining under cantilevered portions of the upper residential floors. The building elevations along Lincoln Boulevard and Colorado Avenue consist of bold integrated box-frame projections and recessed balconies with expansive glazing within the frames. Floors 2- 5 consist of residential units and common open space provided on the podium-level courtyard and roof deck. Above the podium level, the building is divided into three building sections connected by pedestrian bridges. The spacing of the building sections provides breaks in the building elevations, creating the appearance of at least two separate building forms per elevation as viewed from the streets. Breaks in the building lengths allow for adequate light, air, and ventilation throughout the internal portion of building, particularly for internal facing units. Open bridge connectors between the different building sections allow for single-loaded corridors on each floor above the ground floor along the west side of the internal courtyard. Residential units facing the interior courtyard accessed by these single-loaded corridors would have operable windows that would allow for cross ventilation through the units.

The ground floor building design incorporates a variety of glazing surfaces with varying setbacks throughout street elevations, providing outdoor seating opportunities, adequate sidewalk space for pedestrian circulation, short-term bike parking, and gathering spaces adjacent to the public sidewalk. The building is setback to provide additional open space on the ground floor, resulting in a minimum sidewalk width of 20 feet (curb to building) along both streets.

The ground floor would include approximately 2,680 SF of outdoor dining area to support restaurant and food serving uses, and open space for pedestrians. A 40' wide paseo accessed from Lincoln Boulevard provides a physical and visual connection between Lincoln Boulevard and the 7th Court Alley. The ground floor consists of 5,000 sf of publicly accessible open space primarily adjacent to the public sidewalk and outdoor dining areas in addition to a 5,500 sf paseo that would be open to the public but be secured in the evening for security. The ground floor at the entry of the paseo consists of commercial spaces and seating area for restaurant uses. The residential lobby, ground floor studio loft units, and community room are also accessed from the paseo, providing a mix of commercial and residential activity. Along the 7th Court Alley, a passenger loading space for project residents is provided, and the ground floor is setback 5 feet from the alley to provide space for pedestrian access between the paseo and Colorado Avenue.

Resident common open space is provided on the second-floor courtyard at the podium level consisting of 3,000 SF, on the fifth-floor outdoor terrace consisting of 1,500 SF, and on the roof deck that includes 8,000 SF. The roof decks located at the northwest corner of the building consist of amphitheater seating and steps connecting the 5th floor terrace to the roof deck that includes a pool and spa. The roof deck includes trellis projections with solar canopies that would provide approximately 1,600 SF of shaded footprint for residents. The size of the pool and spa would be limited to 12,000 total gallons, with the pool heated with 100% renewable energy.

WS COMMUNITIES

WS Communities is a real estate development firm that specializes in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of multifamily and mixed-use properties in Southern California. WS Communities' projects include luxury and affordable residential units with ground floor retail and office spaces located in Santa Monica and Los Angeles, California.

SCOTT WALTER - CEO & PRESIDENT

Scott Walter is an 18-year real estate development and investment veteran and was previously responsible for acquisitions and development at NMS Properties, Inc, as their Executive Vice President. Prior to joining NMS, Mr. Walter spent 11 years with Legacy Partners Residential, Inc. as Vice President of Development & Acquisitions, where he led the acquisition and development of all communities in the Southern California, Nevada, and Arizona markets, and was responsible for all facets of residential operations, acquisitions, development, construction and property management. Before his tenure at Legacy Partners Residential, Inc., Mr. Walter was an Associate with Curtis-Rosenthal, Inc., a real estate consulting and appraisal firm. Mr. Walter holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with an emphasis in Real Estate and Finance from Loyola Marymount University and is a member of the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC).

EXPERTISE

ACQUISITION

PLANNING

ENTITLEMENT

RESIDENTIAL + COMMERCIAL

DEVELOPMENT

News at WS Communities

SOURCE: WS COMMUNITIES