EQS-News / 04/05/2018 / 11:29 UTC+8 / *[For Immediate Release]* *APT Satellite Successfully Launched APSTAR 6C Satellite into Orbit* _Hong Kong, 4 May 2018 _- APT Satellite Holdings Limited (together with its subsidiaries collectively known as the "Group") (HKEx stock code: 1045), is pleased to announce today its APSTAR 6C Satellite has been successfully launched into a designated geostationary transfer orbit aboard the Long March 3B/E launch vehicle of China Great Wall Industry Corporation at Xichang Launch Center in the early morning of 4 May 2018. APSTAR 6C Satellite is a geostationary communication satellite of the Group and the satellite procurement contract was signed in October 2015 with China Great Wall Industry Corporation for the purpose of further expanding the satellite transponder capacities and service capability of the Group in the region. APSTAR 6C Satellite is based on DFH-4 platform and built with 26 C-band and 19 Ku-band/Ka-band transponders, which provide high power transponder services to customers across the Asia-Pacific region, for VSAT, video distribution, DTH, cellular backhaul and mobility broadband. After the in-orbit delivery, APSTAR 6C Satellite will replace APSTAR 6 Satellite and will provide broader coverage and higher performance to customers. Mr. Cheng Guangren, Executive Director and President of the Group, said, "The successful launch of APSTAR 6C Satellite marks a major milestone in the development of the Group. It will enable us to expand our satellite service and customer base. It will also help broaden our revenue stream and strengthen our competitive edges and growth potential going forward. After the completion of the in-orbit test, all the existing customers on APSTAR 6 Satellite will move to APSTAR 6C Satellite." Mr. Cheng added, "Looking ahead, we expect the high utilization rate of APSTAR 6C Satellite will enhance the Group to build up customer base and achieve better business performance in the coming years." _End _ *About APT Satellite Holdings Limited* Listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, APT Satellite Holdings Limited ("APT Satellite" or "the Group") (Stock code 1045) commenced operations in 1992. The Group currently operates four in-orbit satellites, namely, APSTAR 5, APSTAR 6, APSTAR 7 and APSTAR 9 ("APSTAR Systems"), covering approximately 75% of the world's population across the Asia, Europe, Africa, and Australia regions. The Group also provides excellent quality "one-stop-shop" transponder services, satellite telecommunications and satellite TV broadcasting and transmission services to broadcasters and telecommunication customers in these regions. The advanced APSTAR Systems of the Group, being supported by comprehensive and high quality services, has become a very important satellite resource in the Asia Pacific region. The successful launch of APSTAR 6C Satellite broadens and enhances the capability of the APSTAR Systems to better service the needs of customers. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WWYYQLHLNA [1] Document title: APT Satellite Successfully Launched APSTAR 6C Satellite into Orbit 04/05/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c71318075fc599ec16482ba419a5af6c&application_id=682455&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

