

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.L) reported Friday that its first-quarter profit before tax dropped 4 percent to $4.76 billion from last year's $4.96 billion, as higher revenue was more than offset by higher operating expenses.



Adjusted profit before tax was $6.03 billion, compared to $6.21 billion last year.



In the quarter, reported revenue of $13.71 billion was 6% higher than $12.99 billion a year ago, driven by higher deposit margins and balance growth in RBWM, and GLCM growth within CMB, notably in Asia. These increases were partly offset by lower revenue in Corporate Centre.



Adjusted revenue of $13.85 billion was 3% higher, excluding the effects of currency translation and movements in significant items.



Further, the Board announced a first interim dividend for 2018 of $0.10 per ordinary share.



The company also said it intends to initiate a share buy-back of up to $2 billion which is expected to commence shortly. In light of the current growth opportunities, the company expects this to be the only share buy-back in 2018.



John Flint, Group Chief Executive, said, 'Our global businesses performed well in the first quarter, maintaining momentum from the end of 2017. We continue to benefit from interest rate rises and economic growth, particularly in Asia. Our primary focus is to grow the businesses safely, and we have increased investment to deliver that aim. We intend to deliver positive jaws for 2018.'



