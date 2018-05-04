Heijmans NV: Heijmans to develop 72 homes in Dordrecht

Heijmans and housing association Woonbron have signed a purchase agreement for the development of new-build project Tromp Park. Heijmans will develop and construct 72 ground-floor single-family homes in Wielwijk, Dordrecht. The homes will not have connection to a gas supply. The contract is valued at approximately €20 million.

This project fulfils the aim of the municipality of Dordrecht to contribute to the creation of a diverse housing supply in Wielwijk. The homes vary in architecture and will have an elevated position with the veranda or conservatory bordering on the planned Tromp Park. This strong connection with the park will encourage social interaction in the area. The new park will also form a green connection between the adjacent Wielwijk Park and the community centre. The homes will be connected to the district heating network and equipped with SlimWonen (Smart Living) home control system developed by Heijmans. The living spaces of the homes vary from 130 to 138 square metres.

Woonbron has started dismantling the existing flats on the Maarten Harpertsz. Trompweg where the new homes will be constructed. Construction of the first phase of the project (32 homes) is expected to start mid-2019, with completion at the beginning of 2020. Construction of the second phase (40 homes) can then start in 2020.

Heijmans is working on the project with architecture firm Wurck.

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, residential building, non-residential building and infrastructure in the Living, Working and Connecting areas of endeavour.

