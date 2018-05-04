

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender Societe Generale SA (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter Group net income increased 13.8 percent to 850 million euros from 747 million euros last year. Earnings per share improved to 0.93 euro from 0.77 euro last year.



Underlying group net income was 1.20 billion euros, compared to 1.39 billion euros a year ago. 2 -13.5%



Net banking income dropped 2.8 percent to 6.29 billion euros from 6.47 billion euros last year. Underlying net banking income fell 2.5 percent.



French Retail Banking revenues dropped 0.7 percent, still impacted by the low interest rate environment, but expected to stabilise in 2018, the company said.



International Retail Banking & Financial Services revenues grew 2.5%, with an excellent performance in the majority of regions where International Retail Banking is located as well as in Insurance.



A 13.4 percent lower revenues were recorded in Global Banking & Investor Solutions.



Fréderic Oudéa, the Group's Chief Executive Officer, said, 'The results posted by the Societe Generale Group for Q1 2018 and at the start of the implementation of the 2018-2020 'Transform to Grow' strategic plan are generally in line with our strategic ambitions. Commercial performances are solid for the majority of our businesses, particularly in retail banking, and despite the mixed trend in the different market activities, the Group generated very encouraging underlying profitability.'



The company said it is more confident than ever of its ability to successfully implement all the current transformation projects and meet its strategic and financial objectives.



