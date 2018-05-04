

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - LANXESS (LNXSF.PK) reported that its first-quarter net income increased to 96 million euros or 1.05 euros per share from 78 million euros or 0.85 euros per share, prior year. EBITDA pre exceptionals improved significantly by 14 percent to 375 million euros, compared with 328 million euros in the prior-year quarter. The company noted that the key factors in this positive performance chiefly included the contributions of the Chemtura businesses acquired in 2017.



First-quarter sales rose by almost 7 percent to 2.565 billion euros, compared with 2.401 billion euros, in the previous year.



The Group has raised its guidance for fiscal year 2018, and now expects EBITDA pre exceptionals to increase by between 5 percent and 10 percent for the 'New LANXESS' segments.



